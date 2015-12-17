FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Weidmann: Greek debt relief not a matter of urgency-Naftemporiki
December 17, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Weidmann: Greek debt relief not a matter of urgency-Naftemporiki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Greece faces relatively low debt servicing needs in the coming years and further debt relief is not a matter of urgency, Greek financial daily Naftemporiki quoted European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann as saying on Thursday.

“In 2014 interest payments as a percentage of GDP were lower in Greece than in Spain, Portugal and Italy,” Weidmann, head of Germany’s central bank, told the paper.

“Taking into account the low refinancing needs for the next years, further debt relief does not seem to be an issue of particularly urgent interest.”

He also said it is too early for a joint deposit guarantee system in the euro zone as this would mutualise risks linked to national policies. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

