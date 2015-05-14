Weidmann: Athens needs to come up with convincing reforms quickly

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told German newspaper Handelsblatt that the Greek government should fulfil its duty towards the euro zone and present some convincing reform suggestions quickly.

“The best option would be for the government in Athens to live up to its responsibility for sustainable economic development in Greece and also its responsibility for the single currency bloc so the Greek government needs to quickly submit convincing reform proposals now,” Weidmann said, according to an advance copy of an interview due to published on Friday.