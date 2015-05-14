FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weidmann: Athens needs to come up with convincing reforms quickly
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 3:55 PM / in 2 years

Weidmann: Athens needs to come up with convincing reforms quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told German newspaper Handelsblatt that the Greek government should fulfil its duty towards the euro zone and present some convincing reform suggestions quickly.

“The best option would be for the government in Athens to live up to its responsibility for sustainable economic development in Greece and also its responsibility for the single currency bloc so the Greek government needs to quickly submit convincing reform proposals now,” Weidmann said, according to an advance copy of an interview due to published on Friday.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.