White House urges orderly resolution of Greek economic situation

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it is in the best interests of the global and U.S. economies for Greece to resolve its economic issues in an orderly fashion.

“The world economy and certainly the U.S. economy benefits from the quiet resolution of these challenges and we have taken many steps to try to encourage and foster that kind of resolution,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a briefing. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)