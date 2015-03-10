Senior EU official sounds optimistic note about Greek talks

VIENNA, March 10 (Reuters) - A senior EU official voiced cautious optimism on Tuesday about keeping Greece in the euro zone and reaching a deal on its loan arrangements until August when pressure on its repayment schedule eases.

Thomas Wieser, president of the Eurogroup Working Group, which prepares decisions for meetings of euro zone finance ministers, was asked by Austria’s ORF broadcaster how likely a Greek exit from the eurozone was.

“I think after we today factually started negotiations... that we, in the coming weeks and also coming months, can certainly be capable of finishing it successfully.”

Euro zone ministers agreed technical talks between finance experts from Athens and its international creditors would start on Wednesday with the aim of unlocking further funding.

Greece owes billions of euros in debt repayment and interest dues in the coming months, raising fears that it will soon run out of money without external help. In the meantime, the government is scrambling to track down funds from all available sources.

“From mid-August Greece factually has no commitments for interest payments ...for the rest of the decade and so one just has to get past the months of April, May, June, August and then the situation should be stabilised sustainably,” Wieser said.

“We think that there are certainly still reserves of money there for the coming weeks and months, there are budgetary reserves, there are reserves within social insurance schemes of stateheld companies.”

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday Greece immediately had to begin making steps toward complying with the terms of its loan deals or financial markets would again begin to lose confidence in the country.