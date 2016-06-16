Brexit vote, emerging markets are top euro zone growth risks -ECB

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone growth will continue to recovery slowly but risks are tilted to the downside due to uncertainty over Britain's referendum on European Union membership and to sluggish emerging markets, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

Presenting an outlook that is consistent with its June 2 policy statement, the ECB said it expects domestic investment to rise further and consumer spending to be sustained at a relatively strong level, with major risks coming from outside the 19-member currency bloc.

To read the ECB's regular economic bulletin, click on: here (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Louise Ireland)