FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone Q3 growth slower than expected
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone Q3 growth slower than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic growth was slower than expected in the third quarter, preliminary data showed on Friday, as Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Finland all underperformed market expectations.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said the gross domestic product of the 19 countries sharing the euro expanded 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter for a 1.6 percent year-on-year increase in the July-September period.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4 percent quarterly rise and a 1.7 percent annual increase.

The euro zone’s two biggest economies -- Germany and France -- both grew in line with expectations at 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis.

But the third biggest Italy, with 0.2 percent quarterly growth, fell short of expectations of a 0.3 percent expansion and the Netherlands grew only 0.1 percent against expectations of 0.3 percent.

Portugal did not grow at all in the third quarter and Finland’s economic contraction was bigger than expected. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.