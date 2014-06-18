FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank's Jain says growth tops agenda for EU governments
June 18, 2014

Deutsche Bank's Jain says growth tops agenda for EU governments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG’s co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said on Wednesday growth was the most important thing on the agenda for European governments, particularly in countries worst hit by the euro zone debt crisis.

“Growth is imperative”, he said, adding the countries that suffered in the debt crisis “have to get GDP growth”.

Jain also said bank lending would improve, but small and medium sized companies must make the effort to get credit.

Geopolitical developments could be accelerating as a risk factor in Europe, he added. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; writing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
