FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says growth, consolidation go hand-in-hand
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2012 / 9:57 AM / 5 years ago

Merkel says growth, consolidation go hand-in-hand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated her view on Tuesday that growth and consolidation are not contradictory ideas, as the German leader comes under growing pressure to relax her insistence on fiscal discipline for the euro zone.

Merkel, speaking at a banking event in Berlin, said Europe was still a long way from forming a fiscal union, seen as a pre-condition to any common debt issuance by euro zone states as championed by the new French president, Francois Hollande.

The chancellor said in her speech that it must be possible to restructure and dismantle banks across borders, but she did not immediately elaborate on this comment.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Stephen Brown

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.