Merkel says growth, consolidation go hand-in-hand

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated her view on Tuesday that growth and consolidation are not contradictory ideas, as the German leader comes under growing pressure to relax her insistence on fiscal discipline for the euro zone.

Merkel, speaking at a banking event in Berlin, said Europe was still a long way from forming a fiscal union, seen as a pre-condition to any common debt issuance by euro zone states as championed by the new French president, Francois Hollande.

The chancellor said in her speech that it must be possible to restructure and dismantle banks across borders, but she did not immediately elaborate on this comment.