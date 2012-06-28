FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy, Spain press for short-term measures-Hollande
June 28, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Italy, Spain press for short-term measures-Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on a growth package at a summit on Thursday but Italy and Spain refused to sign off until euro zone talks progress on immediate measures to calm markets, French President Francois Hollande said.

Hollande said the summit conclusions would encompass both the growth package, a previously agreed fiscal pact, and measures on financial stability and longer-term integration.

“You will have the accord of everybody tomorrow. Italy and Spain are simply saying that what interests them is what happens next,” Hollande told a news conference, adding that there was no deadlock.

“They could not give a partial agreement, they want to give a global agreement. For them, the stability measures must be a priority,” he said, adding that talks among the 17 euro states on short-term stability measures were beginning as he spoke, in the early hours of Friday.

