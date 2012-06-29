FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says ready to ratify EU fiscal pact
June 29, 2012

France says ready to ratify EU fiscal pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - France is ready to ratify a European fiscal discipline pact agreed earlier this year now that it has been enhanced with a growth-stimulation package, President Francois Hollande said on Friday.

Hollande - speaking after all-night talks between European Union leaders to agree on the growth package, more flexible measures to stabilise markets and a long-term road map for deeper economic union - said he would seek parliamentary ratification for the pact as soon as the text was finalised.

“What took place was a compromise, and it was because France and Germany were united, all through the night, that we achieved this compromise,” Hollande told a news conference.

Hollande said EU leaders also decided that Paris should host a court that will adjudicate in European patent disputes and a French national would be the first president of the body.

