FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU summit could agree solutions for Spain, Greece- Hollande
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

EU summit could agree solutions for Spain, Greece- Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that an EU leaders summit on Oct. 18-19 could finalise solutions not just on debt-striken Greece but also Spain, whose government has so far resisted seeking an EU bailout despite a deep recession.

“It’s at the EU summit that we could find solutions for Greece and Spain,” Hollande told a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in Rome.

Hollande said that high debt yields facing countries like Spain were not justified and must be brought down. “It is the role of those institutions involved in the euro zone to intervene, notably the European Central Bank.”

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has insisted he is waiting to hear more about the terms of an ECB bond-buying programme - expected to be outlined by ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday - before deciding if his country will apply.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.