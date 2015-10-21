EU executive proposes single euro zone seat at IMF

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to merge euro zone representation at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) into a single seat over the next 10 years to give the single currency area more clout.

The 19 countries in the euro zone have 23 percent of shares in the IMF, but because they often do not speak with one voice, their weight counts less than that of the United States, which has 17.7 percent of shares but a single representative.

“The 19 Member States of the euro area are spread over six constituencies, the EU over seven. These constituencies matter because countries have to agree on one common position for the constituency,” the Commission said in its proposal.

“Due to the current institutional set-up, the euro area does not speak with one voice and punches below its weight,” it said.

“The euro area speaking with one voice in the IMF would better reflect the economic and financial weight of the euro area in the world economy,” the Commission said.

Euro zone countries, now spread over various constituencies in the IMF, could by 2025 form a single constituency.

This would be represented by a single executive director at the board of the IMF, which comprises a total of 24 such directors who take care of the daily business of the Fund.

“The Commission proposes that at ministerial level in the IMF, the euro area should be represented by the President of the Eurogroup,” the Commission said.

“At the IMF Executive Board, the euro area would be represented by the Executive Director of a euro area constituency, following the establishment of one or several constituencies composed only by euro area Member States,” it said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Tom Heneghan)