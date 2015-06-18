IMF praises euro zone policy but warns on future

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said the euro zone is in the midst of a recovery, boosted by a weaker currency, low oil prices, and the central bank’s loose monetary policy.

But the IMF said many of these supportive factors could evaporate in the future and leave Europe stranded with too-low growth, unless it pursues deeper reforms.

In its yearly assessment of the euro zone, the IMF also said the euro’s depreciation has helped economies recover, but is now “moderately weaker” than its fundamental level. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)