ECB's QE programme working according to plan - Constancio

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s monetary policy is working according to plan, aimed at raising inflation in the currency bloc, the ECB’s vice president Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

“Our policy is working (according) to plan,” Constancio said at an event in London.

Constancio added that, while low rates may raise concerns about financial stability, the bank’s policy needed to remain accommodative for inflation to reach the ECB’s target of being close below 2 percent. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Marc Jones)