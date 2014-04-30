FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honohan says ECB should use tools wisely to boost inflation
April 30, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Honohan says ECB should use tools wisely to boost inflation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should use its most effective tools in the most effective way to bring inflation closer to target, ECB Governing Council member Patrick Honohan said on Wednesday.

Data showed earlier in the day that annual euro zone inflation rose to 0.7 percent in April, which Honohan said was “low”. The reading was above the March figure of 0.5 percent, but below the forecast in a Reuters poll.

“Certainly this inflation doesn’t move you in the direction of saying ‘oh, phew! The period of low inflation is now over’,” Honohan, who is the governor of the Irish central bank, said at a news conference.

“I am concerned about a period of low inflation” he said.

“I am concerned that low inflation over a long period of time is not what the ECB, the euro system was set up for. It is important that we use the most effective tools in the most effective way to get it closer to target,” he said.

The ECB targets inflation at below but close to 2 percent. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, writing by Eva Taylor; Editing by Alison Williams)

