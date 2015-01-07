German finance ministry spokesman repeats sees no risk of deflation

BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The latest inflation figures for the euro zone do not change the German finance ministry’s view that there is no risk of deflation, a ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Eurostat said inflation in the 18 countries using the euro fell 0.2 percent on the year in December, down from an annual increase of 0.3 percent in November.

“We don’t have to revise our recent analysis,” a spokesman said during a regular news conference.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said repeatedly in the last months that he saw no risks of deflation in Germany. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)