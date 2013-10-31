TABLE-Euro zone inflation hits nearly 4-year low in Oct

BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office published the following data on inflation in the euro zone in October: Euro area annual inflation and its components, % Weight () Oct May June Jul Aug Sep Oct 2013 2012 2013 2013 2013 2013 2013 2013 All-items HICP 1000.0 2.5 1.4 1.6 1.6 1.3 1.1p 0.7e Food, alcohol & tobacco 193.7 3.1 3.2 3.2 3.5 3.2 2.6p 1.9e Energy 109.6 8.0 -0.2 1.6 1.6 -0.3 -0.9p -1.7e Non-energy industrial 273.6 1.1 0.8 0.7 0.4 0.4 0.4p 0.4e goods Services 423.0 1.7 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4p 1.2e All-items excluding: 696.7 1.5 1.2 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.0p 0.8e energy, food, alcohol & tobacco energy 890.4 1.8 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.4p 1.1e Source: Eurostat e = estimate p = provisional