TABLE-Euro zone inflation hits nearly 4-year low in Oct
#Market News
October 31, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone inflation hits nearly 4-year low in Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office published
the following data on inflation in the euro zone in October:
Euro area annual inflation and its components, %
    
                          Weight ()   Oct   May   June  Jul   Aug    Sep    Oct
                             2013      2012  2013  2013  2013  2013  2013   2013
 All-items HICP                1000.0   2.5   1.4   1.6   1.6   1.3   1.1p   0.7e
 Food, alcohol & tobacco        193.7   3.1   3.2   3.2   3.5   3.2   2.6p   1.9e
 Energy                         109.6   8.0  -0.2   1.6   1.6  -0.3  -0.9p  -1.7e
 Non-energy industrial          273.6   1.1   0.8   0.7   0.4   0.4   0.4p   0.4e
 goods                                                                      
 Services                       423.0   1.7   1.5   1.4   1.4   1.4   1.4p   1.2e
 All-items excluding:           696.7   1.5   1.2   1.2   1.1   1.1   1.0p   0.8e
 energy, food, alcohol &                                                    
 tobacco                                                                    
 energy                         890.4   1.8   1.6   1.6   1.6   1.6   1.4p   1.1e
 Source: Eurostat    e = estimate    p = provisional

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
