TABLE-Euro zone inflation stable at 0.8 pct y/y in February

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following estimate of consumer inflation in the 18 countries using the euro in February: Euro area annual inflation and its components, % Weight () Feb 2013 Sep 2013 Oct 2013 Nov 2013 Dec 2013 Jan 2014 Feb 2014 2014 All-items HICP 1000.0 1.8 1.1 0.7 0.9 0.8 0.8p 0.8e Food, alcohol & tobacco 197.6 2.7 2.6 1.9 1.6 1.8 1.7p 1.5e Energy 108.1 3.9 -0.9 -1.7 -1.1 0.0 -1.2p -2.2e Non-energy industrial goods 266.6 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.2p 0.6e Services 427.8 1.5 1.4 1.2 1.4 1.0 1.2p 1.3e All-items excluding: 694.4 1.3 1.0 0.8 0.9 0.7 0.8p 1.0e energy, food, alcohol & tobacco energy 891.9 1.6 1.4 1.0 1.1 1.0 1.0p 1.2e e = estimate p = provisional