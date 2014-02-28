FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Euro zone inflation stable at 0.8 pct y/y in February
February 28, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone inflation stable at 0.8 pct y/y in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following estimate of consumer
inflation in the 18 countries using the euro in February:

Euro area annual inflation and its components, %
                                  Weight ()  Feb 2013   Sep 2013  Oct 2013  Nov 2013  Dec 2013  Jan 2014  Feb 2014
                                     2014                                                                  
 All-items HICP                       1000.0        1.8       1.1       0.7       0.9       0.8      0.8p      0.8e
 Food, alcohol & tobacco               197.6        2.7       2.6       1.9       1.6       1.8      1.7p      1.5e
 Energy                                108.1        3.9      -0.9      -1.7      -1.1       0.0     -1.2p     -2.2e
 Non-energy industrial goods           266.6        0.8       0.4       0.3       0.2       0.3      0.2p      0.6e
 Services                              427.8        1.5       1.4       1.2       1.4       1.0      1.2p      1.3e
 All-items excluding:                  694.4        1.3       1.0       0.8       0.9       0.7      0.8p      1.0e
 energy, food, alcohol & tobacco                                                                           
 energy                                891.9        1.6       1.4       1.0       1.1       1.0      1.0p      1.2e
 e = estimate    p = provisional

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
