CORRECTED-TABLE-Euro zone inflation back at four-year lows in Feb

(Corrects headline to... four-year lows ... from ... all-time lows) BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on inflation in the 18 countries that shared the euro currency in February 2014. Euro area inflation rates in %, selected aggregates Euro area (MUICP) Weight Annual rate 12-month Monthly () average rate rate 2014 Feb 14 Jan 14 Dec 13 Nov 13 Feb 13 Feb 14 Feb 14 All-items 1000.0 0.7p 0.8 0.8 0.9 1.8 1.2p 0.3p All-items excluding: 891.9 1.1p 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.6 1.3p 0.3p > energy > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco 694.4 1.0p 0.8 0.7 0.9 1.3 1.0p 0.5p > energy, unprocessed food 817.1 1.1p 1.0 0.9 1.1 1.4 1.2p 0.4p > energy, seasonal food 853.5 1.1p 1.0 0.9 1.1 1.5 1.2p 0.4p > tobacco 976.1 0.6p 0.7 0.8 0.8 1.8 1.1p 0.3p Energy 108.1 -2.3p -1.2 0.0 -1.1 3.9 -0.3p 0.1p Food, alcohol and tobacco 197.6 1.5p 1.7 1.8 1.6 2.7 2.5p -0.1p Non-energy industrial goods 266.6 0.4p 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.8 0.5p 0.4p Services 427.8 1.3p 1.2 1.0 1.4 1.5 1.4p 0.5p Source: Eurostat p = provisional Sub-indices with largest impacts on euro area annual inflation6 Sub-index Weight () Annual rate Impact (pct pts) 2014 Feb 14 Feb 14 02.20 Tobacco 23.9 4.1p 0.08 11.11 Restaurants and 68.6 1.5p 0.06 cafés 04.51 Electricity 27.2 2.7p 0.06 04.53 Heating oil 8.6 -7.2p -0.07 08.2/3 Telecommunicati 29.0 -2.7p -0.10 ons 07.22 Fuels for 47.5 -4.8p -0.30 transport Source: Eurostat p = provisional (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)