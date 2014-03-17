FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Euro zone inflation back at four-year lows in Feb
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Euro zone inflation back at four-year lows in Feb

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects headline to... four-year lows ... from ... all-time lows)
    BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data
on inflation in the 18 countries that shared the euro currency in February 2014.

Euro area inflation rates in %, selected aggregates
          Euro area (MUICP)           Weight               Annual rate                12-month  Monthly
                                       ()                                            average    rate
                                                                                        rate    
                                       2014   Feb 14  Jan 14  Dec 13  Nov 13  Feb 13   Feb 14   Feb 14
 All-items                            1000.0   0.7p    0.8     0.8     0.9     1.8      1.2p     0.3p
 All-items excluding:                 891.9    1.1p    1.0     1.0     1.1     1.6      1.3p     0.3p
   > energy                                                                                     
   > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco  694.4    1.0p    0.8     0.7     0.9     1.3      1.0p     0.5p
   > energy, unprocessed food         817.1    1.1p    1.0     0.9     1.1     1.4      1.2p     0.4p
   > energy, seasonal food            853.5    1.1p    1.0     0.9     1.1     1.5      1.2p     0.4p
   > tobacco                          976.1    0.6p    0.7     0.8     0.8     1.8      1.1p     0.3p
 Energy                               108.1   -2.3p    -1.2    0.0     -1.1    3.9     -0.3p     0.1p
 Food, alcohol and tobacco            197.6    1.5p    1.7     1.8     1.6     2.7      2.5p     -0.1p
 Non-energy industrial goods          266.6    0.4p    0.2     0.3     0.2     0.8      0.5p     0.4p
 Services                             427.8    1.3p    1.2     1.0     1.4     1.5      1.4p     0.5p
 Source: Eurostat    p = provisional
Sub-indices with largest impacts on euro area annual inflation6
        Sub-index         Weight ()  Annual rate  Impact (pct pts)
                             2014        Feb 14         Feb 14
 02.20   Tobacco             23.9        4.1p            0.08
 11.11   Restaurants and     68.6        1.5p            0.06
         cafés                                     
 04.51   Electricity         27.2        2.7p            0.06
 04.53   Heating oil         8.6         -7.2p          -0.07
 08.2/3  Telecommunicati     29.0        -2.7p          -0.10
         ons                                       
 07.22   Fuels for           47.5        -4.8p          -0.30
         transport                                 
 Source: Eurostat    p = provisional    

 (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
