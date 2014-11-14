FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Euro zone Oct inflation confirmed at 0.4 pct y/y
November 14, 2014

TABLE-Euro zone Oct inflation confirmed at 0.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on
inflation in the 18 counrties sharing the euro in October. Eurostat did not provide monthly data in the
advance press relsase. The monthly numbers will be available on Eurostat's website, the statistics
office said.
    here
     

Euro area annual inflation rates in %, selected aggregates
                                         2014     Oct 13  May 14  Jun 14  Jul 14  Aug 14  Sep 14  Oct 14
                                      Weight ()                                                  
 All-items                              1000.0    0.7     0.5     0.5     0.4     0.4     0.3     0.4p
 All-items excluding:                   891.9     1.0     0.6     0.5     0.5     0.7     0.7     0.7p
   > energy                                                                                       
   > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco    694.4     0.8     0.7     0.8     0.8     0.9     0.8     0.7p
   > energy, unprocessed food           817.1     1.0     0.8     0.8     0.8     0.9     0.8     0.7p
   > energy, seasonal food              853.5     1.1     0.8     0.8     0.8     0.9     0.8     0.7p
   > tobacco                            976.1     0.6     0.4     0.4     0.3     0.3     0.3     0.3p
 Food, alcohol and tobacco              197.6     1.9     0.1     -0.2    -0.3    -0.3    0.3     0.5p
 Energy                                 108.1     -1.7    0.0     0.1     -1.0    -2.0    -2.3    -2.0p
 Non-energy industrial goods            266.6     0.3     0.0     -0.1    0.0     0.3     0.2     -0.1p
 Services                               427.8     1.2     1.1     1.3     1.3     1.3     1.1     1.2p
 p = provisional
Sub-indices with largest impacts on euro area annual inflation
                                 Weight ()  Annual rate   Impact (pp)
                                    2014       Oct 14        Oct 14
 11.11    Restaurants and cafés     68.6         1.5p         0.08
 04.11/2  Rents                     62.3         1.4p         0.07
 02.20    Tobacco                   23.9         2.5p         0.05
 04.53    Heating oil               8.6         -9.9p         -0.09
 08.2/3   Telecommunications        29.0        -2.9p         -0.10
 07.22    Fuels for transport       47.5        -2.9p         -0.17
 p = provisional    

    
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
