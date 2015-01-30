FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Euro zone headline, core inflation fall in Jan
January 30, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone headline, core inflation fall in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office released on Friday the following estimate of
consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency in January:
    
Euro area annual inflation and its components, %
                                       Weight () 2015  Jan 2014  Aug 2014  Sep 2014  Oct 2014  Nov 2014  Dec 2014  Jan 2015
 All-items HICP                        1000.0           0.8       0.4       0.3       0.4       0.3       -0.2p     -0.6e
 All-items excluding:                  893.4e           1.0       0.7       0.7       0.7       0.6       0.6p      0.4e
 > energy                                                                                                           
 > energy, unprocessed food            818.5e           1.0       0.9       0.8       0.7       0.7       0.7p      0.6e
 > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco     696.4e           0.8       0.9       0.8       0.7       0.7       0.7p      0.5e
 Food, alcohol & tobacco               197.0e           1.7       -0.3      0.3       0.5       0.5       0.0p      -0.1e
 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco   122.0e           2.0       1.0       1.0       0.8       0.6       0.5p      0.4e
 > unprocessed food                    75.0e            1.3       -2.4      -0.9      0.0       0.2       -1.0p     -0.9e
 Energy                                106.6e           -1.2      -2.0      -2.3      -2.0      -2.6      -6.3p     -8.9e
 Non-energy industrial goods           262.2e           0.2       0.3       0.2       -0.1      -0.1      0.0p      -0.1e
 Services                              434.2e           1.2       1.3       1.1       1.2       1.2       1.2p      1.0e
 e = estimate    p = provisional

    
    

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

