TABLE-Euro zone headline, core inflation fall in Jan

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office released on Friday the following estimate of consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency in January: Euro area annual inflation and its components, % Weight () 2015 Jan 2014 Aug 2014 Sep 2014 Oct 2014 Nov 2014 Dec 2014 Jan 2015 All-items HICP 1000.0 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.3 -0.2p -0.6e All-items excluding: 893.4e 1.0 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.6p 0.4e > energy > energy, unprocessed food 818.5e 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.7p 0.6e > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco 696.4e 0.8 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.7p 0.5e Food, alcohol & tobacco 197.0e 1.7 -0.3 0.3 0.5 0.5 0.0p -0.1e > processed food, alcohol & tobacco 122.0e 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.5p 0.4e > unprocessed food 75.0e 1.3 -2.4 -0.9 0.0 0.2 -1.0p -0.9e Energy 106.6e -1.2 -2.0 -2.3 -2.0 -2.6 -6.3p -8.9e Non-energy industrial goods 262.2e 0.2 0.3 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.0p -0.1e Services 434.2e 1.2 1.3 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.2p 1.0e e = estimate p = provisional (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)