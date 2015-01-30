OFFICIAL CORRECTION-TABLE-Euro zone headline, core inflation fall in Jan

(The statistics office corrected its earlier release for inflation exluding energy and unprocessed food to 0.5 pct y/y from the previously announced 0.6 pct y/y) BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office released on Friday the following estimate of consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency in January. Euro area annual inflation and its components, % Weight () 2015 Jan 2014 Aug 2014 Sep 2014 Oct 2014 Nov 2014 Dec 2014 Jan 2015 All-items HICP 1000.0 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.3 -0.2p -0.6e All-items excluding: 893.4e 1.0 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.6p 0.4e > energy > energy, unprocessed food 818.5e 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.7p 0.5e > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco 696.4e 0.8 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.7p 0.6e Food, alcohol & tobacco 197.0e 1.7 -0.3 0.3 0.5 0.5 0.0p -0.1e > processed food, alcohol & tobacco 122.0e 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.5p 0.4e > unprocessed food 75.0e 1.3 -2.4 -0.9 0.0 0.2 -1.0p -0.9e Energy 106.6e -1.2 -2.0 -2.3 -2.0 -2.6 -6.3p -8.9e Non-energy industrial goods 262.2e 0.2 0.3 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.0p -0.1e Services 434.2e 1.2 1.3 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.2p 1.0e e = estimate p = provisional (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)