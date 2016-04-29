FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Euro zone prices fall more than expected in April
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Euro zone prices fall more than expected in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 29 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following estimate of
consumer inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro on April:

    Euro area annual inflation and its components, %
                                       Weight    Apr 2015  Nov 2015  Dec 2015  Jan 2016  Feb 2016  Mar 2016  Apr 2016
                                      () 2016                                                               
 All-items HICP                       1000.0     0.0       0.1       0.2       0.3       -0.2      0.0       -0.2e
 All-items excluding:                 902.6      0.7       1.0       1.0       1.0       0.8       1.0       0.8e
 > energy                                                                                                    
 > energy, unprocessed food           828.5      0.7       0.9       0.9       1.0       0.8       1.0       0.8e
 > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco    707.3      0.6       0.9       0.9       1.0       0.8       1.0       0.8e
 Food, alcohol & tobacco              195.3      1.0       1.5       1.2       1.0       0.6       0.8       0.8e
 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco  121.3      0.7       0.7       0.7       0.8       0.6       0.4       0.5e
 > unprocessed food                   74.1       1.3       2.7       2.0       1.4       0.6       1.3       1.2e
 Energy                               97.4       -5.8      -7.3      -5.8      -5.4      -8.1      -8.7      -8.6e
 Non-energy industrial goods          265.5      0.1       0.6       0.5       0.7       0.7       0.5       0.5e
 Services                             441.8      1.0       1.2       1.1       1.2       0.9       1.4       1.0e
 e = estimate    The source dataset is available here.

    
    
    
     

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.