FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Greek consumer prices rise in October, led by transport costs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

Greek consumer prices rise in October, led by transport costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate turned positive in October after a negative
reading in the previous month, statistics service data showed on
Thursday.
    The reading in October rose to 0.6 percent from -0.1 percent
in September. Consumer prices were led higher by transportation
costs, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and telecoms.
    The data also showed the headline consumer price index fell
by 0.5 percent year-on-year, with the annual pace of deflation
slowing from -1.0 percent in September.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on
its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year
recession took a heavy toll on Greek household incomes.
    Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first
international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November
2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to 0.5
percent year-on-year in October, picking up from 0.4 percent in
September as the impact of weaker energy prices diminished.
    The European Central Bank wants a higher rate of overall
inflation -- close to 2 percent over the medium term -- and has
been buying euro zone government bonds to inject cash into the
banking system and make banks lend to the real economy.
    
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES    OCT    SEPT  AUGUST  JULY   JUNE   MAY   APRIL
EU-harmonised  +0.6   -0.1  +0.4    +0.2   +0.2   -0.2  -0.4
CPI y/y        -0.5   -1.0  -0.9    -1.0   -0.7   -0.9  -1.3
---------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.