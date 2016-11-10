Greek consumer prices rise in October, led by transport costs

ATHENS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate turned positive in October after a negative reading in the previous month, statistics service data showed on Thursday. The reading in October rose to 0.6 percent from -0.1 percent in September. Consumer prices were led higher by transportation costs, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and telecoms. The data also showed the headline consumer price index fell by 0.5 percent year-on-year, with the annual pace of deflation slowing from -1.0 percent in September. For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household incomes. Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November 2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to 0.5 percent year-on-year in October, picking up from 0.4 percent in September as the impact of weaker energy prices diminished. The European Central Bank wants a higher rate of overall inflation -- close to 2 percent over the medium term -- and has been buying euro zone government bonds to inject cash into the banking system and make banks lend to the real economy. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES OCT SEPT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL EU-harmonised +0.6 -0.1 +0.4 +0.2 +0.2 -0.2 -0.4 CPI y/y -0.5 -1.0 -0.9 -1.0 -0.7 -0.9 -1.3 --------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)