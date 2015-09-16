FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 16, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone inflation revised down to 0.1 pct in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation was lower than expected in August, revised data showed on Wednesday, because prices of energy fell by more and those of industrial goods rose by less than initial estimates.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro were flat month-on-month for a 0.1 percent year-on-year rise, a slow-down from the 0.2 percent annual rise in July.

In its first estimate two weeks ago, Eurostat estimated the year-on-year number in August at 0.2 percent.

The difference is mainly due to a deeper than previously estimated fall in the year-on-year prices of energy -- 7.2 percent rather than 7.1 percent -- and slower growth of prices of non-energy industrial goods -- only 0.4 percent rather than the previously reported 0.6 percent.

Core inflation, a measure that excludes the volatile energy and unprocessed food prices, was 0.3 percent month-on-month and 0.9 percent year-on-year in August -- the same as previously estimated and unchanged from July. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
