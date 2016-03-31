FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy keeps euro zone consumer prices falling in March
March 31, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Energy keeps euro zone consumer prices falling in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 31 (Reuters) - A sharp fall in energy prices in March meant the overall index of consumer prices fell again year-on-year, but less than in the previous month, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat estimated on Thursday.

Eurostat said consumer inflation was -0.1 percent year-on-year in March, after a -0.2 percent year-on-year reading in February. The European Central Bank wants to keep inflation close to, but below 2 percent.

Energy prices dropped 8.7 percent in March against the same period of 2015, Eurostat said.

Without the volatile energy and unprocessed food components -- a measure the ECB calls core inflation -- consumer prices rose 0.9 percent year-on-year, accelerating from 0.8 percent in February.

To accelerate price growth the ECB unveiled an unexpectedly large stimulus package this month, cutting its deposit rate deeper into negative territory, increasing monthly asset buys by a third and offering free loans to the corporate sector. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

