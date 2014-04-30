FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone April inflation rises less than expected
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
April 30, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Euro zone April inflation rises less than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation nudged above 2009 lows in April but fell short of economists’ predictions despite increased spending at Easter, leaving the threat of deflation hanging over the European Central Bank.

Annual consumer inflation in the 18 countries sharing the euro was 0.7 percent in April, climbing from March’s 0.5 percent, which was the lowest since late 2009, the EU’s statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters predicted 0.8 percent in April. But both figures are still within the ECB’s danger zone of below 1 percent, reflecting the poor state of the economy after a long recession and with unemployment at near-record levels.

April’s reading takes inflation back to where it was in February but it is well below 1.2 percent of April 2013. It also leaves the ECB in a difficult position when it holds its next policy meeting on May 8 because of lack of a clear up-tick in consumer prices.

While April improved because of a smaller fall in energy prices, the pace of price rises in food, alcohol and tobacco was lower than the month before, meaning Europeans are unwilling to spend while economic growth remains so fragile. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by John O‘Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.