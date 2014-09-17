Euro zone inflation revised up to 0.4 pct in August

BRUSSELS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation in August was higher than initially estimated, revised data from the European Union’s statistics office showed on Wednesday, because prices of services grew more than expected.

Consumer inflation in the 18 countries sharing the euro rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in August for a 0.4 percent year-on-year increase, Eurostat said, revising upwards its initial estimate, from Aug. 29, of a 0.3 percent annual gain.

Eurostat said that rises in prices in restaurants and cafes, rents and more costly car repairs had the biggest upward impact on the year-on-year inflation, while cheaper fuel, fruit and phone calls exerted the biggest downward pull.

In its initial estimate, Eurostat had said that prices of services grew 1.2 percent year-on-year in August. But in the revised data, it changed that value to 1.3 percent.

Excluding the volatile energy prices, inflation was 0.7 percent year-on-year last month, rather than the earlier estimated 0.6 percent, Eurostat data showed.

After including the 2 percent annual drop in energy prices in the index, inflation turned out at 0.4 percent, rather than 0.3 percent.

The ECB targets an inflation rate at below, but close to, 2 percent over the medium term, a level not seen since the first quarter of 2013. It also considers anything below 1 percent over time to be in a “danger zone”.

To accelerate price growth the ECB has cut interest rates to almost zero and will start buying asset-backed securities next month, flooding the banking system with cheap cash that it hopes banks will lend on to companies and individuals. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)