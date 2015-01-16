FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone Dec prices fall confirmed ahead of ECB decision
January 16, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Euro zone Dec prices fall confirmed ahead of ECB decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer prices fell in December for the first time since 2009, the European Union’s statistics office confirmed on Friday, ahead of an expected European Central Bank decision next week to start printing money to get prices rising again.

Eurostat confirmed its earlier estimate that consumer prices in the 18 countries that shared the euro in December fell 0.1 percent month-on-month for a 0.2 percent year-on-year decline.

The last time prices were falling in the euro zone was in October 2009, when the year-on-year decline was 0.1 percent.

Eurostat data showed that energy prices plunged 3.3 percent month-on-month for a 6.3 percent annual decline, with fuels for transport tumbling 10.8 percent year-on-year and heating oil plunging 20.4 percent in annual terms.

Unprocessed food was 1.0 percent cheaper in December than a year earlier and tobacco was 0.2 percent less expensive.

Without the volatile prices of energy and unprocessed food or what the ECB calls core inflation, however, euro zone prices grew 0.3 percent month-on-month for a 0.7 percent year-on-year increase -- the same rate as in October and November.

The ECB wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2 percent over the medium terms and is worried that if inflation stays too low for too long, it might change inflation expectations of consumers and turn into deflation, when shoppers hold back from making purchases, waiting for prices to fall.

Markets expect the bank will announce next week that it will start printing money to buy government bonds in euro zone countries to flood the economy with cash to prevent such a scenario. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

