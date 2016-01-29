Euro zone inflation jumps in Jan, core inflation up too

BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone headline inflation jumped as expected in January while the core measure, which excludes energy and unprocessed food costs, rose faster than anticipated, the first estimate from the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat showed on Friday.

Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in January, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll of economists, after a 0.2 percent increase in December.

But core inflation, which the European Central Bank (ECB) pays close attention to in its monetary policy, rose to 1.0 percent from 0.9 percent in December, driven by more expensive services, and industrial goods. The average expectation in the Reuters poll was a 0.9 percent increase.

Energy prices fell 5.3 percent year-on-year in January, less steeply than the December decline of 5.8 percent or November’s 7.3 percent. Unprocessed food prices grew more slowly at 1.8 percent annually against a 2.0 percent rise in December.

The ECB wants to keep headline inflation below, but close to 2 percent and has been buying billions of euros of euro zone government bonds to inject more cash into the economy and in this accelerate price growth. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)