Factors weighing on inflation warrant thorough analysis - ECB Liikanen
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
October 29, 2015 / 11:52 AM / in 2 years

Factors weighing on inflation warrant thorough analysis - ECB Liikanen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The pressures keeping euro zone inflation below the European Central Bank’s target warrants “thorough analysis”, ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Thursday.

“The strength and the persistence of the factors that are currently slowing the return of inflation to levels below but close to 2 percent in the medium term require thorough analysis,” Liikanen, who is also Finland’s central banker, said, according to slides of a speech.

Consumer prices in the 19-country euro zone slipped 0.1 percent in September, and an ECB survey showed last week inflation is expected to fall short of the bank’s target of almost 2 percent until 2017.

ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the bank was considering new stimulus measures and would decide on the matter when it gets updated inflation forecasts from its staff in December. (Reporting By Simon Johnson, writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt, editing by Larry King)

