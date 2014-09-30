FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone Sept core inflation revised to 0.8 pct y/y from 0.7 pct -Eurostat
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Euro zone Sept core inflation revised to 0.8 pct y/y from 0.7 pct -Eurostat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The European Union’s statistics office slightly revised upward its September core consumer price inflation estimate to 0.8 percent year-on-year from the 0.7 percent it announced earlier on Tuesday, down from 0.9 percent in August.

The headline inflation estimate for September remains unchanged at 0.3 percent year-on-year, down from 0.4 percent in August, Eurostat said. An official at the EU agency said the revision to core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food prices, was due to a rounding error. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.