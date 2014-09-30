Euro zone Sept core inflation revised to 0.8 pct y/y from 0.7 pct -Eurostat

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The European Union’s statistics office slightly revised upward its September core consumer price inflation estimate to 0.8 percent year-on-year from the 0.7 percent it announced earlier on Tuesday, down from 0.9 percent in August.

The headline inflation estimate for September remains unchanged at 0.3 percent year-on-year, down from 0.4 percent in August, Eurostat said. An official at the EU agency said the revision to core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food prices, was due to a rounding error. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)