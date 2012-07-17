FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No need for a longer rescue programme for Ireland-ECB's Asmussen
July 17, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

No need for a longer rescue programme for Ireland-ECB's Asmussen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - Ireland’s international bailout is sufficient and the country has no need for more time to return to financial markets, ECB Executive Board Member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday.

“I see clear indications that the country is managing to get along with the existing programme,” Asmussen told a debate of economists and diplomats in Brussels.

Ireland was rescued with a 85 billion euro ($103.81 billion) bailout in 2010 and hopes to return to markets at the end of next year.

