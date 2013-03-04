FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland wants 15-year extension of EU loans-minister
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 4, 2013 / 1:57 PM / in 5 years

Ireland wants 15-year extension of EU loans-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - Ireland wants the European Union to extend the maturity of emergency loans by an average of 15 years to smooth Dublin’s return to financial markets but is aware it may not get that long, Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said.

“Our lowest maturities are 5 years and they extend out to the high twenties, so what we are asking is an extension of 15 years on average, but we will see how it goes,” Noonan told reporters ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

“I don’t think there is a disposition to extend that long,” he added.

The ministers will discuss the extension of the maturity of loans to Ireland and Portugal, but Noonan said he expected no decisions yet.

“There will be a discussion of both, there is no expectation of an offer being made to Ireland at this stage,” he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.