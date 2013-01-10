FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German govt backs payment of next aid tranche to Ireland-letter
January 10, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

German govt backs payment of next aid tranche to Ireland-letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The German government has backed the payment of a next tranche of European financial aid to Ireland as the country has met its obligations, according to a confidential letter sent to German lawmakers and obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

“In view of the successful implementation of the programme in the third quarter of 2012, the German government supports the payment of the next credit tranche to Ireland,” the Finance Ministry letter to parliament’s budget committee said.

The tranche, worth 2.2 billion euros is due to be paid in January. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; writing by Alexandra Hudson)

