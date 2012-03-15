Irish finmin seeks promissory note deal by end year

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Ireland aims to save 17 billion euros over 25 years by refinancing a promissory note issued to guarantee failed Anglo Irish Bank, hopefully by the end of this year, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

On a visit to Paris, Noonan said Dublin sought in negotiations with the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund to replace the promissory note with another instrument, lengthen the maturity and “keep the interest rate quite low”.

“We would like if it was finished in calendar 2012. With the kind of arrangements we have in mind, there are advantages to having it at the back end of the year,” the minister told a small group of reporters.

He said there was no push to get a deal before Ireland holds a referendum, probably in late May or June, on a new European fiscal compact treaty on stricter budget discipline, saying it would be unwise to try to “buy out” Irish voters.

Noonan said he expected to revise down the government’s 1.3 percent growth forecast for this year when he issues new figures next month. Noting that an average of forecasts compiled by Reuters put the figure at 0.7 percent, he said Dublin would meet its agreed budget deficit target of 8.6 percent of gross domestic product even if that were the growth outcome.

“We will be revising downward as well, it’s quite obvious now, when the next revision comes up. But the budgetary target will be met,” he said.

Noonan, who was in Paris for talks with French Economy Minister Francois Baroin, said the IMF supported with Ireland’s case on the promissory notes and the European Commission was not opposed, while the ECB “has its own view”, but all three were now working on a joint paper on the issue.