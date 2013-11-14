FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Irish cabinet meets on bailout exit, expected to make clean break
November 14, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Irish cabinet meets on bailout exit, expected to make clean break

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline)

DUBLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ireland’s cabinet was meeting on Thursday to discuss its exit from an EU/IMF bailout and is expected to announce shortly that it will not opt to take a precautionary credit line, sources told Reuters.

Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan is briefing cabinet before departing for a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels and Prime Minister Enda Kenny will address parliament before lunchtime, a government source said.

A second source added that Kenny is expected to announce that Ireland will make a clean exit from the programme.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
