Ireland passes EU-IMF bailout review -Noonan
October 25, 2012 / 11:17 AM / in 5 years

Ireland passes EU-IMF bailout review -Noonan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ireland passed the latest review of its 85 billion euro bailout programme, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday following a 10-day review by the euro zone country’s international lenders.

Noonan said the European Union, European Central Bank (ECB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) had confirmed Ireland was meeting its targets and had begun talks on how the country will exit the programme at the end of next year.

“We are delivering on our commitments but the real test of Ireland’s programme will be emerging from the programme,” Noonan said.

He said the government was likely to mark down its growth forecasts for 2013 next week. The government currently expects GDP growth of 2.2 percent next year.

