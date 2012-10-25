FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland eyes backstop to bond market return
October 25, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Ireland eyes backstop to bond market return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ireland is in talks with its EU-IMF lenders to have back up facilities in place when its bailout programme finishes at the end of next year, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

“We had a short discussion ... on which assistance on exit would be available from the European authorities and the answer was ‘Yes’,” Noonan told journalists in Dublin following the end of a 10-day EU-IMF review of the programme.

“What we want to see is the range of possible options that will be there. We are hopeful we will not have to use any of these.”

He said there was no question that Ireland would need a second bailout. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)

