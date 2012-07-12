FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland passes bailout review, confident on targets
July 12, 2012 / 11:12 AM / in 5 years

Ireland passes bailout review, confident on targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - Ireland passed the latest review of its EU-IMF bailout programme and is confident that growth figures published earlier on Thursday show it is on track to meet this year’s budget targets, the country’s finance minister said.

Ireland’s economy shrank by 1.1 percent in the first quarter of the year but robust growth in exports, which weathered the slowdown in the global economy, gave the government hope of staying on top of its fiscal programme.

“Growth figures officially published this morning show that the Irish economy experienced solid growth of 1.4 percent in 2011. Also our latest Exchequer returns show that our 2012 tax take continues to grow,” Michael Noonan said in a statement.

“Taken together, this data shows that we are on track to meet our 2012 deficit target of 8.6 percent (of GDP). However, significant challenges remain, especially the unacceptably high unemployment levels, which highlight the scale of the challenge.”

