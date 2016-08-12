FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy's Pop Bari sells 480 mln euro of bad loans with state guarantee
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Italy's Pop Bari sells 480 mln euro of bad loans with state guarantee

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Italy's mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Bari said on Friday it had sold a 480-million euro ($535 million) bad loan portfolio to a special vehicle (SPV) in a deal that will for the first time draw on a state guarantee to obtain better prices.

The scheme is expected to be replicated on a much bigger scale by Italy's third biggest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena , as it seeks to offload 9.2 billion euros of soured debts to avert the risk of being wound down.

Popolare di Bari said in a statement its bad loans had been sold to an SPV which had in turn bundled them up in three tranches of asset-backed securities.

The senior, or less risky, tranche has been rated investment grade BBB (High)/Baa1 by rating agencies DBRS and Moody's for 126.5 million euros. This tranche will benefit from the state guarantee scheme, known as "Gacs".

The mezzanine tranche, for 14 million euros, was rated B(High)/B2, while the junior - or riskiest - portion, for 10 million euros, did not get a rating.

JPMorgan, which is also playing a leading role in the Monte dei Paschi bailout, structured the transaction.

$1 = 0.8966 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.