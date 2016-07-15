Germany sees some leeway for Italian bailout of banks -source

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - The German government is open to a state rescue of Italian banks that would partially protect retail investors but it remains firmly against shielding all creditors from losses, a senior government source told Reuters.

That points to a slight softening in tone over efforts to defuse an unfolding banking crisis in Italy, although Berlin still flatly rejects a push by Rome to protect all investors, big and small, from any fallout.

"We are not going to be 'Taliban' on this," said the German government official, adding that there was a broad appreciation of the risks linked to Italy's banking system, including in the German finance ministry, which has taken a hard line in public.

The finance ministry declined to comment.

Italian banks, which have struggled for years, have come under increasing pressure following Britain's recent vote to leave the European Union and the Rome government has hastened efforts to get European blessing for a state rescue.

The government wants to inject fresh funds but European rules require the imposition of losses on creditors -- chiefly holders of subordinated debt -- first.

Italy wants to exempt investors, fearing that losses would undermine faith in the heavily indebted country and cause protests against the government ahead of a crucial autumn referendum on constitutional reform.

"There is a willingness to compromise on the application of the bail-in laws. We are happy with some sort of partial bail-in that protects retail investors," the source said, requesting anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations.

"The Italians are insisting on no bail-in at all. That is not on the cards. We will not accept blatant disregard of the bail-in rules," the source added. "But within the directive there is room. You can protect small investors completely. Or you protect all retail investors up to a certain amount."

Asked what threshold might be applied, the source mentioned a level of 100,000 euros. This would effectively extend the protection now enjoyed by savers at a troubled bank to small investors in its bonds.

After a three-year recession, Italian lenders are struggling with 360 billion euros ($400 billion) of problem loans, of which 200 billion euros are to borrowers deemed insolvent.

The country is now in talks with the European Commission to allow public support for its weakest lenders, including Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

The Commission is charged with ensuring that state aid does not distort competition. It declined to comment on any such threshold.

Such state assistance is allowed only in exceptional circumstances and under bank rescue rules in full force since January, it is conditional on losses for creditors -- known as bailing-in. Rome hit bank creditors as part of the rescue of four small lenders in November, a move that was followed by mass protests and the suicide of one saver.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has warned against a discussion about support for Italian banks before the European Central Bank publishes stress test results on July 29 although many investors want to see a solution by then.

And Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs meetings of finance ministers, has played down the need for quick action, saying Italy's banking woes did not represent an "acute crisis".

But the source said there was now a recognition in Berlin that the Italians should move to shore up their banks "as fast and as comprehensively as possible". The source also expressed concern about a "small solution", saying any deal should address problems in the entire banking system. (Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels; Editing by John O'Donnell and Catherine Evans)