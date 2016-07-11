Investors steer clear of Italian banks as crisis unfolds

LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - Investors are extremely wary of Italian banks despite some better performance in recent days, while the uncertainty surrounding the sector could be a major headwind for financial institutions in the second half of 2016.

Tier 2 bonds issued by Monte dei Paschi di Siena, at the heart of the country's banking crisis, have rallied 10 points since Thursday and are now bid in the mid 70s, according to Tradeweb.

MPS, Italy's third largest bank, is weighed down by 27bn of bad loans and the government is exploring options to prop it up without flouting European state aid rules.

Recent media reports suggest that rescue fund Atlante could soak up some of those bad loans, though its capital is almost wholly depleted.

The outlook remains highly uncertain and investors warn that Italy is emerging as one of the year's major headwinds.

"One key tail risk to credit for the second half of the year may materialise from the Italian banks, if the situation is allowed to morph into a systemic crisis," said Greg Venizelos, a strategist at AXA Investment Managers.

"Such a development would elicit, of course, a forceful response by the ECB and other central banks but the associated market volatility is bound to widen spreads by a sufficient degree to dilute credit returns."

A key challenge is that political risk is much harder to manage than economic risk, a second investor said. He thought the MPS Tier 2 bonds were quoted too high given the risks.

Jan Willem de Moor, a portfolio manager in investment grade at Robeco, is also highly cautious towards Italian sub debt.

"The government has come up with several ideas and plans, all of which so far have not convinced the market. A real solution for the NPL problem could involve bail-in of bondholders, a reason for us not to buy debt of the smaller Italian banks," he said.

Other Italian sub debt has also underperformed in recent weeks. A UniCredit 4.375% 2027 Tier 2 bond is almost 120bp wider since mid June, at swaps plus 565bp.

CONTAINED

Bank bonds from other peripheral countries have had a volatile ride in recent weeks. A Santander 1.5bn Tier 2 due April 2026 widened to swaps plus 377bp in late June, though it is now bid back at 340bp.

Concerns around Italy have contributed to some of that underperformance, sources said. The fact that traditional centrist parties have lost the confidence of voters in countries other than Italy could lead to more volatility going forward, AXA's Venizelos added.

Financials spreads however continue to benefit from the hunt for yield from names outside CSPP, which should help limit underperformance in the coming months.

"The situation in Italy is one reason for investors to be cautious with investing in financials in Europe, though we see this problem as a specific Italian problem," said Robeco's de Moor. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)