FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy govt denies report it plans to ask for ESM funds for banks - source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Italy govt denies report it plans to ask for ESM funds for banks - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italy does not plan to ask to use the euro zone's bailout fund for its struggling banks, government sources said on Monday, denying a newspaper report.

La Stampa newspaper reported on Monday, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter, that Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was considering trying to tap the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to help Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Sources at Renzi's office said the government "totally denied press speculation published today on the use of ESM funds in Italy. There is absolutely no basis for these reports."

La Stampa said tapping the ESM could be the government's "Plan B" if a bid to prop up Monte dei Paschi through a cash call for up to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) and the sale of bad loans, were to fail. ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.