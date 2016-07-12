Perceptions of Italian bank recapitalisation needs are distorted - Econ Min

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - Outside perceptions of the Italian banking system are distorted, even in terms of what recapitalisation its institutions might need, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

Italy's banks, struggling with capital shortfalls and 360 billion euros ($399.53 billion) worth of non-performing loans, have become a flashpoint of concern in Europe, particularly after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said earlier on Tuesday Italian banks posed economic risks and some may need to be recapitalised.

Padoan said perceptions of the system were "completely distorted" and said Italian banks were "solid". He gave no detail about the potential recapitalisation needs of any banks. ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Isla Binnie)