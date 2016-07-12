FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech finance minister says Italian banks may be bigger problem than Brexit
July 12, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Czech finance minister says Italian banks may be bigger problem than Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 12 (Reuters) - The health of Italy's banks may be a bigger problem for Europe than Britain's decision to leave the European Union, Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on his Twitter account while attending an EU finance ministers' meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

"Everyone is talking about Brexit as a big problem, but that is just speculation," he said. "The health of some Italian banks may be a bigger problem for Europe."

Rome is aiming to approve a decree offering banks a state guarantee to help them sell their bad loans by the beginning of August, a source close to the matter said on Monday, with the first portfolio ready for sale. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)

