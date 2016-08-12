FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 3-Slowing growth lays bare Italy PM Renzi's challenges
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 3-Slowing growth lays bare Italy PM Renzi's challenges

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Italy GDP unexpectedly stagnates in Q2
    * Slowdown will make Renzi's reforms harder
    * Political uncertainty rises ahead of referendum

 (Adds Treasury comment)
    By Isla Binnie
    ROME, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Italian economy is slowing
again, and the timing could hardly be worse for Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi, who is grappling with a banking crisis and divided
public opinion ahead of a referendum on constitutional reform.
    The euro zone's third-largest economy stagnated in the
second quarter, its lowest quarterly growth figure since
emerging from a three-year recession at the beginning of last
year. 
    "Growth, growth, growth," Renzi, who has staked his
credibility on reviving an economy that has barely grown for 15
years, told CNBC earlier this month. "This is my priority, my
dream and my nightmare."
    Second quarter data look most like the latter, suggesting
official forecasts for growth and cutting sky-high public debt
are ever harder to reach, while Renzi's bouncy slogan "Italy is
starting up again", is not filtering down to the common mood.
    Families had on average slightly less spending power in the
first quarter of 2016 than they had in the same period of 1999,
according to ISTAT data. 
    "There never was a recovery," said Giancarlo Sacco, 61, who
owns a bar in northern Rome. "Every month we make a little less
than in previous years - it should be the other way round!"
    Sacco said small businesses are "hammered" by taxes -
something Renzi has promised to address but will have less room
to change without stronger finances.
    The government targets 1.2 percent growth this year, but
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has warned that Britain's
vote to leave the European Union could drag it down. 
    "Today's figure is not a surprise," the Treasury said in a
statement later on Friday, adding that "public finances are
under control" and updated forecasts will be presented in
September.
    The International Monetary Fund and Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development expect growth of no more
than 1 percent this year, following 2015's 0.8 percent. 
    Standing on shaky economic foundations, Renzi's ambitious
bid to call a referendum on sweeping constitutional change has
landed Italy in the markets' crosshairs. 
    Having originally pledged to resign if he lost the vote on a
plan to slash the powers of the upper house Senate and the
regions, Renzi said this week personalising it had been a
mistake. 
    He suggested putting 500 million euros in potential savings
made by the reform into a fund for the poor, whose numbers are
at their highest in Italy for a decade. 
    It remains to be seen whether Renzi can rally voters to back
the referendum, and credit ratings agency DBRS said it has
serious concerns about the uncertainty of the outcome.
    
    Polls show voters split almost equally on the proposal,
which Renzi says would stabilise a system which has seen no
government serve a full term for 70 years.
    But critics say it would remove democratic checks and
balances. In a sign of how hard it is to call, one poll
published last week showed 46 percent undecided.
    Simone Pedemonte, a 39-year-old shop worker from Genoa in
northern Italy, said it was not a clear-cut decision, pointing
to the fact that Renzi was not elected as premier but toppled
his predecessor in a party coup. 
    "We didn't elect the leaders we have at the moment. They
represent us, but only partially," Pedemonte said. 
    Dissatisfaction with political classes has helped the rise
of the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement, which now governs
the capital Rome and which some polls have placed ahead of
Renzi's Democratic Party.
    
    BANKS
    DBRS also has concerns about Italy's banks, which are
saddled with 360 billion euros in bad loans.
    Investors have taken fright, sending banking stocks plunging
49 percent this year. Indebted banks are lending less to
companies to help them grow.
    The government has helped arrange two funds to buy bad loans
and fresh capital from stricken banks, unveiled state guarantees
to help sell the bad debt and passed a law to speed up debt
recovery. 
    But such measures will not be enough in the current
scenario, said Alberto Bagnai, economic policy professor at the
University of Chieti-Pescara.
    "There is no way to solve the banking problem without
economic growth," Bagnai said. "If the whole nation doesn't
start earning more it can't pay back its debts - public or
private."

 (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Gareth Jones)

