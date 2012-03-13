FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 6 years ago

Italy's Monti-Worst of crisis seems over but can't relax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday that the worst of the euro zone’s financial crisis appears to be over but the region’s leaders must not let down their guard.

Speaking at a joint news conference after meeting German Chancellor Angela merkel, Monti said the two countries shared the view that the euro zone must continue to focus firmly on fiscal stability but combine this with more attention to growth.

“The most acute phase of the crisis appears to be definitely over but this is no reason for us to relax,” Monti said.

