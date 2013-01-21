UPDATE 1-Italy economy to grow from 2014, but not enough-Grilli

* Italy’s Grilli sees slightly stronger recovery than Bank of Italy

BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy will expand about 1 percent a year from 2014, the country’s economy minister said on Monday, enough to pull it out of two years of recession but not to cut high unemployment substantially.

Under outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti, Italy has stopped its debt burden sliding out of control, but the country faces the challenge of reviving an economy that has underperformed for years.

“The Italian economy will grow slightly above 1 percent from 2014,” Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli told the European Parliament’s influential economic and monetary affairs committee.

“This is not really adequate and the country needs to enact a series of structural reforms,” he said, adding that the same was true for Europe as a whole and growth was not enough for a “job-rich recovery”.

Unemployment in Italy, which has a debt that is greater than its annual economic output, reached 11.1 percent of the working population in November, up from about 9 percent at the end of 2011 - a top issue for voters in the February election.

Grilli, who is expected to leave his post after the vote, said the Italian economy contracted 2.4 percent in 2012 and should show some growth this year, although it will still be in recession for 2013 as a whole.

His forecasts are slightly more optimistic that those of the Bank of Italy, which has forecast only a modest and uncertain revival in the second half of this year and growth of just 0.7 percent in 2014.

"We've seen more confidence on the part of the market in Italy and in all of Europe. The indicators are a little more familiar now," Grilli said of Italy's growth outlook and falling borrowing costs that rose to near unaffordable levels in late 2011.