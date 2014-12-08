FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone ministers to tell Italy additional measures are needed -draft
December 8, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Euro zone ministers to tell Italy additional measures are needed -draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers are set to tell Italy on Monday it must take additional steps to improve its structural effort in line with EU requirements, a draft seen by Reuters shows.

“We note that according to the Commission’s assessment, Italy’s structural effort in 2015 will be 0.1 percent of GDP whereas 0.5 percent is required ... therefore additional measures would be needed to allow for an improvement of the structural effort,” said the draft, which could still be tweaked. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Robin Emmott)

